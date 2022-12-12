Episode 579: Start a Quilty Holiday Tradition

Make your holidays more memorable with a fun quilty tradition for your family and friends. We also chat with Jessica Plunkett of Maeberry Square.

Start a Quilty Holiday Tradition

Holiday traditions are so fulfilling. They bring family and friends together, connect us with the past, and provide a sense of security when things in our life seen unstable. Traditions are a way to pass along our culture and our values to others, as well as share meaningful moments with others. We share some ideas for starting a quilty tradition that those around you will cherish for years to come.

Getting Sewcial

We chat with Jessica Plunkett of Maeberry Square. Jessica is a talented quilter, pattern designer, and lecturer. Jessica shares the meaningful way quilting made its way into her life (with the help of her great-grandmother), and how her life and her relationships influence her quilts. She's a member of the Modern Quilt Guild, recently became their Program Specialist, and is teaching workshops at QuiltCon in February. She shares the benefits of belonging to a guild, how to foster a quilting community, and what to expect from her workshops. She also delves into the role perfectionism can play in quilting and how to shift your mindset away from constant comparison.