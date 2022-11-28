Episode 577: A Few Of Our Favorite Things

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you're shopping for other quilters in your life or still adding things to your own wish list, we have some suggestions for gifts quilters will love. We also give a variety of listener tips, give details of a staff quilt retreat we took at Prairie Pointe of Pella, and share stories of quilters making a difference in their communities.

Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.

A Few Of Our Favorite Things

It's officially full-swing holiday shopping season. Whether you're shopping for other quilters in your life or still adding things to your own wish list, we have some suggestions for gifts quilters will love. Our staff shares lots of ideas, but here are some of the specific products mentioned.

Listener Tips

We share a variety of quilting tips, including those for making memory quilts, packing handwork for travel, and knowing how much fabric is in your stash.

What's On Your Work Space

Alison shares a project she's working on now -- "Tiny Tracks" by Darlene Zimmerman from the October 2022 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting. The original quilt is made up of 3"-square Bear Paw blocks using traditional-looking fabrics, but Alison is updating it with a bright and colorful twist.

Quilt Retreat

We share details about a staff quilt retreat we took a few weeks ago at Prairie Pointe of Pella.

See a walk-through tour + what we worked on in Episode 8 of "Behind the Seams" (airs November 30).

Quilting Changes Everything

Members of the Prince Albert Quilt Guild in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Canada recently donated 15 quilts to Rose Garden Hospice. This group of quilters has always been generous with their donations to various organizations such as providing quilts to Ukrainian refugees and care homes in the Prince Albert Area.