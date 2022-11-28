Episode 577: A Few Of Our Favorite Things
It's officially full-swing holiday shopping season. Whether you're shopping for other quilters in your life or still adding things to your own wish list, we have some suggestions for gifts quilters will love. Our staff shares lots of ideas, but here are some of the specific products mentioned.
Listener Tips
We share a variety of quilting tips, including those for making memory quilts, packing handwork for travel, and knowing how much fabric is in your stash.
What's On Your Work Space
Alison shares a project she's working on now -- "Tiny Tracks" by Darlene Zimmerman from the October 2022 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting. The original quilt is made up of 3"-square Bear Paw blocks using traditional-looking fabrics, but Alison is updating it with a bright and colorful twist.
Quilt Retreat
We share details about a staff quilt retreat we took a few weeks ago at Prairie Pointe of Pella.
See a walk-through tour + what we worked on in Episode 8 of "Behind the Seams" (airs November 30).
Quilting Changes Everything
Members of the Prince Albert Quilt Guild in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Canada recently donated 15 quilts to Rose Garden Hospice. This group of quilters has always been generous with their donations to various organizations such as providing quilts to Ukrainian refugees and care homes in the Prince Albert Area.
When Jamie from Mesa, Arizona, was 6 years old, her sister was diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis, a spinal cord disease that can cause sensory problems and weakness in a person's legs. Just two years after her sister's diagnosis, Jamie's mom was diagnosed with breast cancer. Jamie has been interested in sewing since the age of 12 when her aunt gifted her a sewing machine. Now, during her senior year of high school, she has been using her sewing hobby to create blankets to give to local hospitals. She has made and delivered over 300 blankets so far.