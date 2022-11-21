Episode 576: Infuse Your Sewing Time with Gratitude

In this episode, we share four ways to infuse your sewing time with more gratitude. We also chat with Kristen Lee of Mashe Modern about her new quilt store.

Infuse Your Sewing Time with Gratitude

Happy Thanksgiving week to those who celebrate it! Counting our blessings actually has great health benefits. Feeling grateful increases our dopamine and serotonin levels, which are the feel-good hormones, and reduces cortisol which causes stress. And it can also help us be more patient, sleep better, boost our immune system, and strengthen our relationships.

In this episode, we share four ways to infuse your sewing time with more gratitude. And we share emails from our listeners about what they're grateful for.

Getting Sewcial

Beth chats with Kristen Lee of Mashe Modern. Kristen began selling fabric out of her home in 2016 when she couldn't find the more modern fabrics she was looking for in her area. She then started a longarm business in 2019 (she quilts many of our staff's quilts) and in October 2022 opened her quilt shop in Dallas Center, Iowa, which also sells fabrics online. Kristen shares how she started quilting, the evolution of her business, and tips for sending your quilt to a longarm quilter.

