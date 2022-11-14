Episode 575: Quilt Market Trends Recap

On this episode, we share the trends we saw at the latest quilting show. We also share 5 reasons to decorate for the holidays early, tips for planning your handmade gifts, and quilting products we're loving right now.

Quilt Market Trends Recap

A few weeks ago, our staff travelled to Houston, Texas, for Quilt Market. Quilt Market is a show for people in the industry to gather, talk about the state of the industry, make connections, and find ways for us all to work together. We use the event specifically to find new products and fabrics to feature, and find new designers to work with. We also use this event to look at trends in the industry. From neon fabrics to gnome motifs to eco-friendly products, we're sharing all the trends we saw and what to expect to hit stores next year.

Quilty High Five

Doris shares something she's proud of -- finishing many of her UFOs this year. Since 2020, she's finished 18 UFOs!

Get Organized

Lindsay shares tips for planning your handmade gifts for the holiday season and keeping things organized.

Decorate for the Holidays Earlier

According to recent scientific studies, they are some advantages to getting out your Christmas quilts and holiday decor earlier in the season. Lindsay shares 5 reasons to start decorating now.

Products We Love