Episode 574: Our Best Cutting Tips

On this episode, we share our best cutting tips for making the process easier, more accurate, and more efficient. We also chat with Chris Hanson of Modern American Vintage.
November 07, 2022
Advertisement

Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.

Subscribe to the free show on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or Spotify here.

Email us at APQPodcast@meredith.com

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & QuiltingClick here to take advantage!

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Our Best Cutting Tips

Accurate blocks comes from accurate cutting. We share basics tips to make the cutting process easier and quicker, including:

Getting Sewcial

We chat with Chris Hanson of Modern American Vintage. Chris makes quilting tools like point turners, seam rippers, hera markers, clappers, and more from gorgeous exotic woods. They're handcrafted, beautifully made, unique, and would make great gifts or additions to your own sewing space. Chris has a passion and enthusiasm for his work and helping quilters have an enjoyable experience using everyday tools. He shares how he began woodworking and how he found his niche in the quilting world, care instructions for his tools, and fun things he has coming up.

Follow Modern American Vintage on Instagram.

© Copyright AllPeopleQuilt.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com