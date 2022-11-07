Episode 574: Our Best Cutting Tips
Our Best Cutting Tips
Accurate blocks comes from accurate cutting. We share basics tips to make the cutting process easier and quicker, including:
- Cutting safely and ergonomic set-up of your cutting table
- How to know when to replace your rotary cutter blade
- Should you use starch before cutting?
- Efficient ways to cut many of the same size pieces at once
- Trimming apart triangle-squares and trimming stitch-and-flip units
- Fussy cutting tips
Getting Sewcial
We chat with Chris Hanson of Modern American Vintage. Chris makes quilting tools like point turners, seam rippers, hera markers, clappers, and more from gorgeous exotic woods. They're handcrafted, beautifully made, unique, and would make great gifts or additions to your own sewing space. Chris has a passion and enthusiasm for his work and helping quilters have an enjoyable experience using everyday tools. He shares how he began woodworking and how he found his niche in the quilting world, care instructions for his tools, and fun things he has coming up.