Episode 574: Our Best Cutting Tips

We chat with Chris Hanson of Modern American Vintage. Chris makes quilting tools like point turners, seam rippers, hera markers, clappers, and more from gorgeous exotic woods. They're handcrafted, beautifully made, unique, and would make great gifts or additions to your own sewing space. Chris has a passion and enthusiasm for his work and helping quilters have an enjoyable experience using everyday tools. He shares how he began woodworking and how he found his niche in the quilting world, care instructions for his tools, and fun things he has coming up.