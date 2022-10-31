Episode 573: Quilting Fails

Our staff and listeners are sharing some quilting fails, scary moments, or silly mistakes. We also share results of a poll we did on fabric shopping habits, details of a winter sew-along, the answer to a listener question about crazy quilts, and genius listener sewing hacks.

Quilting Fails

Happy Halloween! We thought we'd get in the spirit by sharing spooky stories from our sewing rooms. Our staff and listeners are sharing some quilting fails, scary moments, or silly mistakes.

Lindsay's Musings

Lindsay shares the results of a recent poll she did on her Instagram. She asked quilters about their shopping habits. 36% of people said they prefer buying yardage. 8% said they prefer buying precuts. And 56% said they buy both. Lindsay dives into benefits of buying all types of fabric, including how to maximize your fabric purchases.

Join Our Sew-Along!

Join our Winter Make a Display wall hanging sew-along. This quilt is a cute medallion-style wall quilt featured an evergreen tree by Allison Jensen of Woodberry Way. The sew-along starts November 11. The pattern is available in the Winter 2023 issue of Quilts & More and also as a PDF online.

Ask Us Anything

We answer this question from Linda: "I am wondering if a crazy quilt is a fact or myth? I am reading Apart at the Seams by author Marie Bostwick. In this book the story talks about quilting a crazy quilt. It sounds exciting, but not sure if there is actually a pattern to follow."

Resources:

Listener Tips

We share tips submitted by our listeners, including those for storing rulers, repurposing jars into pincushions, hangin wall quilts, and more.