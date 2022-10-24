Episode 572: How to Overcome Outer Judgement

This episode is Part 2 of 2 in a topic we're excited to explore. On this episode, we'll examine how to how to overcome outer judgement. (Last episode, we looked at the inner critic.) Despite the well-known phrase, "Sticks and Stones may break your bones, but words can never hurt you", I think most of us would agree that words can and do hurt sometimes! Although quilting is a solitary hobby, our quilts still come in contact with a variety of people, and that opens us up for other's opinions and judgement. It may come from friends at a quilt guild meeting, from a family member you're gifting a quilt to, from a judge at a quilting show, or even people you don't know on social media. Whether the comments are well-meaning or not, having our quilting feel under attack is very stressful and hurtful. We put so much time and money into our quilts and feel so much joy while we're making it. And one mean or picky comment can suck all the happiness and pride out of the quilt. We walk through some strategies for dealing with off-putting comments and moving forward in a positive way.