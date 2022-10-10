Episode 570: Quilting Your Life

Learn how to document your life through meaningful and gorgeous quilts. Kitty Wilkin of Night Quilter shares details on the process.

Over the weekend, host Lindsay celebrated her birthday. Lindsay prefers using her birthday as a date to set goals as opposed to New Year's Day. Lindsay also uses her birthday as a kickstart to a new quilting project that documents her life in a certain way. Lindsay shares details of her past birthday projects, as well as what she has planned for this year.

Elizabeth chats with Kitty Wilkin of Night Quilter. Kitty is a quilt designer, teacher, and photographer known for documenting her life through gorgeous quilts. Kitty shares how she started quilting and where the idea for Quilt Your Life projects came from. (She now has a Quilt Your Life Crew membership program and additional resources for those tackling their own Quilt Your Life quilt.) She shares info on her past projects and how those projects have motivated her in her goals and allowed her to focus on her own self-care, as well as how other quilters can start planning their own Quilt Your Life project. Additionally, she shares tips for taking great photos of your quilts.