Episode 569: How We Started Sewing

On this episode, we tell the stories of how we started sewing. We also share tips for quilt labels, wall organization ideas, and listener tips. ⁠

How We Started Sewing

Our staff shares how they started sewing. We love to hear how people got into the hobby, because it's so different for everyone. Some people come from a long line of quilters. Some people were involved in 4H or took a home economics class. Some people start sewing later in life after they retire. Some come into it when they have a baby. There are so many entry points for introducing sewing and quilting into our lives, and every new sewer and quilter that's brought into the fold is so welcome! It's exciting to hear everyone's journey.

Lindsay's Musings

Lindsay shares the results of a recent poll she did on her Instagram. She asked quilters if they add labels to their quilts. 35% of people said they always label quilts. 19% said they never add labels. And 46% said they sometimes label quilts. She also shares an easy way to add a quilt label to your quilt and what info people add to their labels.

Seasonal Sampler

Celebrate the season with a free Sampler quilt featuring 12 festive blocks! The blocks come together quickly and are beginner-friendly, so you'll be able to finish in time to display for Christmas.

Get Organized

Often, wall space is an under utilized place to store items – we may be much more likely to use furniture like bookcases, drawers, or closets to store items versus hanging them up. Using wall space has a few benefits: it places things in your line of sight, so you can easily see them and grab them when needed. And it also frees up room on your work spaces, so you have more room for your quilting projects. We share some creative ways to add storage to your wall.

Listener Tips