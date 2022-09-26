Episode 568: Ask Us Anything!

We're answering listener questions! We tackle questions about everything from binding and machine-quilting to buying fabrics and packing for a retreat.
September 26, 2022
Advertisement

Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.

Subscribe to the free show on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or Spotify here.

Email us at APQPodcast@meredith.com

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & QuiltingClick here to take advantage!

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Ask Us Anything!

We answer questions submitted by our listeners, including:

© Copyright AllPeopleQuilt.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com