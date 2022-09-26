Episode 568: Ask Us Anything!
We're answering listener questions! We tackle questions about everything from binding and machine-quilting to buying fabrics and packing for a retreat.
Ask Us Anything!
We answer questions submitted by our listeners, including:
- Adding facing to a quilt (instead of binding)
- Joining binding ends with a continuous seam
- Packing for a quilt retreat
- Saving and organizing scraps
- Keeping batting from stretching
- Comparing fabric from quilt stores to those at big box stores
- Tension issues while machine-quilting
- Buying older fabrics online
- Mixing prewashed and unwashed fabrics in a quilt
- Adding borders
- The best quilts to challenge yourself
- Quilt as you go finishing
- Getting people to participate in guild challenges
- and more!