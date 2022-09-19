Episode 567: Master Tiny Pieces in Quilts
Master Tiny Pieces in Quilts
Lindsay shares tips for sewing with small pieces of fabric, including choosing fabrics, accurately cutting and piecing, and ideas for machine-quilting quilts with tiny blocks.
New Quilt Sampler
We announce the 10 quilt shops featured in the Fall/Winter 2022 issue of Quilt Sampler magazine.
Quilting Changes Everything
Alison shares two stories of quilters making a difference in their communities. The first is a story about Shane Foster, an optometrist from Athens, Georgia, who learned to quilt to carry on his family's quilting tradition. Read more here. The second story is about Alli Marois, who honored her father's retirement from the Des Moines fire department by gifting him with T-shirt quilt made from fire department shirts from all over the United States. Read more here.
Products We Love
Lindsay shares sewing supplies our staff is obsessed with. Shop at the links below:
What's Trending
Beth shares how the popular '90s trend we're seeing in fashion right now is resonating in the quilting world. Everything from fabric lines (like Malibu Barbie from Riley Blake) to patterns (like those from Lysa Flower or Libs Elliot) to DIY clothing like scrunchies or quilt block denim jackets, there's a lot of inspiration in the quilting world.