Episode 567: Master Tiny Pieces in Quilts

Get tips for working with small fabric pieces in your quilts. We also share the next 10 quilt shops in Quilt Sampler magazine, stories of quilters making a difference in their communities, products we love, and the '90s trend in quilting.

Master Tiny Pieces in Quilts

Lindsay shares tips for sewing with small pieces of fabric, including choosing fabrics, accurately cutting and piecing, and ideas for machine-quilting quilts with tiny blocks.

New Quilt Sampler

We announce the 10 quilt shops featured in the Fall/Winter 2022 issue of Quilt Sampler magazine.

Quilting Changes Everything

Alison shares two stories of quilters making a difference in their communities. The first is a story about Shane Foster, an optometrist from Athens, Georgia, who learned to quilt to carry on his family's quilting tradition. Read more here. The second story is about Alli Marois, who honored her father's retirement from the Des Moines fire department by gifting him with T-shirt quilt made from fire department shirts from all over the United States. Read more here.

Products We Love

Lindsay shares sewing supplies our staff is obsessed with. Shop at the links below:

What's Trending