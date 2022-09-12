Episode 566: Solve Machine Tension Issues

Fix wonky or uneven stitches with these tips! Plus, we chat with Scott Brodsky of Country Heritage Tours.

Solve Machine Tension Issues

There is no worse feeling than sewing along on a project and suddenly realizing your stitches are inconsistent. Lindsay shares easy ways to solve uneven or skipped stitches, including solving tension issues, finding the right needle/thread/fabric combinations, and cleaning your machine.

Getting Sewcial

Country Heritage Tours

Elizabeth chats with Scott Brodsky, the President and CEO of Country Heritage Tours. Country Heritage Tours is a family business that has been running for almost 40 years. They lead 7-14 day land tours that explore quilt shows, quilt shops, and quilty attractions, as well as local historical and cultural attractions around the world. The tours allow you to connect with other quilters, see parts of the world you may not be able to see on your own, and visit famous quilting events, such as Sister's Outdoor Quilt Show, Paducah, and Houston.