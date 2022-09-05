Episode 565: We're So Obsessed With...

Our staff shares the quilting products they love right now! We also give details of a scrappy quilt-along, share our listeners' best tips, and plan a trip to see a barn quilt trail.

We're So Obsessed With...

Our staff shares the quilting products they love right now! They are:

Join Our Quilt-Along!

We had an idea for doing a scrappy September, where we challenge our readers and listeners to use their scraps! So we're hosting a scrappy quilt-along using the pattern Scrap Happy by Christa Watson.

What's On Your Work Space

Beth shares two projects she's working on now. The first is an Iowa State-theme table runner for a United Way auction. (She used this pattern.) And the second project is a set of reusable sandwich wraps and snack bags.

Listener Tips

We share listener-submitted tips, including those for rolling binding, making T-shirt quilts, strip piecing, and getting flat seams. One listener also shared a great resource for finding quilt shops while traveling. (Visit quiltinghub.com.)

Hit the Road