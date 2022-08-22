Episode 563: Plan Your Best Quilt Retreat Yet!

We share tips for planning a quilt retreat everyone will love. We also share ideas for using back-to-school items as storage in your sewing room, our opinion about pressing seams, and the two-color quilt trend we're seeing.

Plan Your Best Quilt Retreat Yet!

Lindsay shares tips for planning a fun quilt retreat for your friends, including how to find a location, questions to ask the host, choosing dates, making time for food and fun, and more.

Get Organized

Lindsay shares ideas for using back-to-school items that are on sale right now as storage in your sewing space. She gives ideas for pencil cases, lunch boxes, Trapper Keepers, planners, and Post-It notes.

Lindsay's Musings

Lindsay shares the results of a recent poll she did on her Instagram. She asked quilters the most common way they press seams. 47% of people said they mostly press to the dark side. 19% said they mostly press seams open. And 34% said they press however the pattern tells them to press.

