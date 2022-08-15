Episode 562: Tips for Sewing T-Shirt Quilts

Make beautiful keepsake quilts with tips for planning, sewing, and quilting T-shirt quilts. We also chat with Natalie Pratt from The Ginger Quilter.

Tips for Sewing T-Shirt Quilts

T-shirt quilts are a popular gift to give and a great way to create a quilted keepsake. Lindsay shares tips for sewing T-shirt quilts, including those for planning, stabilizing, cutting, ironing, and quilting.

Getting Sewcial

Lindsay chats with Natalie Pratt of The Ginger Quilter. Natalie is a passionate quilter, mom of two, and entrepreneur. In 2020, she started The Ginger Quilter Box, a subscription box featuring a pattern, fabrics to make the project, a notion, a treat, and an extra goodie. Natalie's aim with the box is to help quilters carve out time at their sewing machines doing something they love. Natalie also recently launched the Fat Quarter Crush box and a special 12 Days of Christmas Box. Natalie also shares tips for making time to sew when you're busy and how to get your sewing mojo back.