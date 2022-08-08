Episode 561: Unpopular Quilty Opinions, Part 2

We're spilling unpopular quilty opinions from both our staff and our listeners. We also share tips for quilting with metallic thread, stories of quilters making a difference in their community, and listener tips.

Unpopular Quilty Opinions: Part 2

We're spilling unpopular quilty opinions, both from our staff and our listeners. And they're so good! Some will make you laugh out loud, some you'll relate to, and some will really make you think.

What's On Your Work Space

Doris shares about her yearly quilt retreat with friends and what she worked on during the retreat, including a longtime UFO.

Ask Us Anything

We answer this question from Kathy Little: "I'm working on quilting a few Christmas quilts and plan to use a metallic thread to add extra sparkle. I've never sewn with metallic thread before. What do I need to know?"

Quilting Changes Everything

Alison shares a story of young people sewing to make a difference.

Marie Trombley is a 5th grade math teacher from Scarborough, Maine, and also an avid quilter. She decided to use her sewing machine in the classroom to help teach students about geometry. Students learned how to design a quilt block using different angles and measurements, and then they learned t0 sew those blocks together. As students finished their blocks, Mrs. Trombley sewed them together to make two quilts to donate to the Homeless Memorial Blanket Project which raises awareness about homelessness.

Listener Tips