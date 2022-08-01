Episode 560: Make Scraptacular Quilts

Get tips for making gorgeous scrappy quilts. Plus, we chat with Diane Harris, a a designer, teacher, and scrap expert.

Make Scraptacular Quilts

Love scraps? We do, too! Lindsay shares tips for making beautiful scrap quilts, including how to choose fabrics, finding a pattern to show off your scraps, how to grow your collection of scraps, and more.

Getting Sewcial

Elizabeth chats with designer and teacher Diane Harris of Stash Bandit. Diane designed the cover quilt of the August 2022 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting, and is known for her gorgeous scrappy quilts. Diane shares how she started quilting, her best tips for making scrappy quilts, how she organizes her scraps, and details about her classes.

Follow Diane on Instagram and Facebook.