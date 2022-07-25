Episode 559: How to Work with Solid Fabrics

We share tips for working with solid fabrics, products we love, ideas for visiting quilt shops while traveling, and a quilting trend we're seeing now.
July 25, 2022
How to Work with Solid Fabrics

Solid fabrics in quilts date back to the late 1800s, but also continue to be popular today. And there's now a large variety of colors to choose from. Lindsay shares things to know about working with solid fabrics, including shopping for them, organizing them, pressing them, machine-quilting them, and more.

Quilty High Five

Lindsay gives herself a quilty hive five for going with the flow on a project, instead of planning every detail. She's working on the American Patchwork & Quilting Blast from the Past sampler quilt.

Products We Love

We share the products our staff is obsessed with, including:

Hit the Road

Lindsay shares tips for visiting quilt shops while you're traveling, including how to find one, what to buy, and more.

What's Trending

Beth shares a trend she's seeing in the quilting world -- anything-but-basic quilts made entirely from squares. The popular patterns she mentions are:

