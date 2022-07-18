Episode 558: Tips for Strip-Piecing

We share tips for sewing, pressing, and cutting strip sets, as well as the math for how to make this technique work for any pattern. We also chat with Tighe Flanagan, a quilt designer known for his precise and complex patchwork.

Tips for Strip-Piecing

Strip-piecing is a technique where you sew long strips of fabric together and then subcut them into smaller units needed for your quilt. Strip-piecing is a huge time-saver! Lindsay shares tips for sewing, pressing, and cutting strip sets. She also shares the math for how to make this technique work for any pattern.

Getting Sewcial

Elizabeth chats with Tighe Flanagan, a quilt designer known for his precise and complex patchwork. Tighe shares how he got started quilting, how his travels and background in Middle Eastern studies influence his work, and tips and products for getting accurate piecing. Tighe sells quilt patterns on his website, as well as acrylic templates to cut the wide variety of shapes he uses in his designs. Tighe is active on Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes looks at his quilts coming together (and the pictures of his quilt backs are goals for any quilter).