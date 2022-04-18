Episode 554: Spring-Clean Your Quilts

Use nice weather as an excuse to clean or freshen the quilts in your home. We share tips for spot cleaning, washing, and drying your projects. We also chat with Heather Briggs from My Sew Quilty Life.

Spring-Clean Your Quilts

This time of year is a great time to wash and clean quilts in your home (especially since they've probably gotten a lot of use over the winter months or you may be changing them out to celebrate a new season). Lindsay shares tips for spot-cleaning quilts, washing and drying quilts, and favorite products to prevent damage to your quilts during the cleaning process.

Getting Sewcial

Elizabeth chats with Heather Briggs, the dynamite designer and businesswoman behind My Sew Quilty Life. Heather started quilting in 2017, immediately fell in love with the process, and by 2020, she quit her job as an Architectural Designer to focus on being a mother, wife, and to pursue her quilting passion. She started her brand My Sew Quilty Life and has since published more than 30 patterns (including some in our magazines!). Heather's ambition is inspiring! In this chat, she shares about her design process, her time management skills, and all her dreams for the future.

