Episode 553: Sustainable Sewing Tips

We share 11 tips for making your sewing space more eco-friendly. We also share ideas for making a quilt for a picky recipient, how to organize longterm projects, and we chat with Jeannie Plant of Richland Sewing Center in Hurst, Texas.

Quilters have long been known for their sustainable practices – they save the smallest of scraps, they "make do" in their projects, they repurpose clothing or feed sacks, and they're creating quilts that are meant to last for generations. So as green living continues to be more popular and more important than ever, it's no surprise that many quilters are asking themselves what steps they can take in their sewing lives to make a difference. Lindsay shares 11 tips for making your sewing space more eco-friendly.

We share listener answers to this question from Jennie: "I tend to be a people pleaser and want to make the perfect gift. I let them pick a fabric color or the pattern or even both. I sometimes feel that I let them be in charge too much! This can become frustrating because the receiver sometimes doesn't understand colors or fabrics. This year, we will be blessed with 3 new grand babies. Two of the quilts are finished, but the last one my daughter-in-law wants something exactly like a picture that she found on Pinterest. How do others deal with making quilts for others and feel happy with the end result?"

Learn tips for keeping patterns, fabric, and blocks for longterm projects (such as Block of the Months, sampler quilts, and more) organized and stored away when not needed.

Doris chats with Jeannie Plant, the co-owner of Richland Sewing Center in Hurst, Texas (near Fort Worth). The store has been open for over 40 years and is a family owned and operated business. They carry a full line of sewing machines, embroidery machines, sergers, cabinets, quilting machines, and all the accessories that go with them. They also carry a wide variety of fabric and notions, and have a large classroom space to host events and classes in. The store leads many charity events for their customers, including Linus Quilts, mug rugs for Meals on Wheels, pillowcases for Cook's Children's Hospital, and most recently the "Love Bug" program co-sponsored by Moda.

