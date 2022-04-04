Episode 552: Create a Quilt Treasure Box

Get ideas for adding a keepsake box to your sewing room! We also share what an editor is working on, fun new projects we're hosting online, how quilters are helping Ukraine, and tips for basting quilts in a small space.

Create a Quilt Treasure Box

If your sewing room feels more like a museum than a functional work space, consider getting a keepsake box. We share tips for how to select a box, what types of things to put in it, and how to clear your work space from unused (but still loved) objects.

What's On Your Work Space

About a year ago, Jody received a box in the mail from a quilt designer friend full thousands of 1.5" squares. She shares her plan for the squares and what she's working on now!

Blast from the Past Mystery Sampler

American Patchwork & Quilting® is turning 30 in 2023. To celebrate, we're counting down to our anniversary with a mystery sampler that features one block from each year of our history! Revisit blocks from the '90s to now, including classics and old favorites in this fun and free sampler.

Sew Green

Simple swaps can make a big difference in the impact we have on the planet. We encourage you to stitch up sustainable alternatives to disposable items and reduce waste around your home.

Quilting Changes Everything

Twin sisters in the quilting community have stepped up to help Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing to Poland. Rachel Woodard owns Quilted Twins in Dade City, Florida, with her sister Becky Petersen, who lives in Poland doing missionary work with her husband. Through the quilt store and generosity of fellow quilters, Rachel and Becky have been able to raise tens of thousands of dollars to go toward refugees.

Ask Us Anything