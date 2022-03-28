Episode 551: Give Yourself a Quilting Award

We celebrate award season by sharing what quilty awards our staff would win. And we chat with Jen Kingwell.

Give Yourself a Quilting Award

In honor of the Academy Awards, our staff shares their thoughts on what quilty award they'd win. It's nice to take the time to be proud of yourself, be impressed with your skills, and not be afraid to share it with the world. What award would you win?

Getting Sewcial

We chat with Jen Kingwell, an Australian fabric and pattern designer, a quilt store owner, and author. Jen shares how she started quilting, what inspires her fabric and pattern design, and how she chooses fabrics and prints for her creations. She shares the serendipitous way she came to own her quilt store Amitie Textiles, located in Torquay, Victoria, Australia. The store carries a wide variety of fabrics from all over the world, including the bright, contemporary, modern, and quirky fabrics that Jen loves. Most recently, Jen published the book Quilt Recipes, which combines her love of quilting with her love of baking, which was passed down to her from her mum.

