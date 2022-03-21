Episode 550: Ask Us Anything

Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.

Ask Us Anything

It's a very special episode. It's our 550th podcast episode!! We can't believe it. After more than 12 years, we've hit this momentous number. And to celebrate, we asked our listeners to submit quilting questions for us to answer. On this episode, we answer questions related to the following topics:

Picking fabric that looks good together (tips here)

How to fix blocks that aren't the right size (tips here)

Cutting binding with a pinking blade

Organizing quilt pieces and blocks

Finding time to quilt (check out the book Find Your Unicorn Space)

Tips for sewing small blocks and quilts (tips here)

Getting a vintage sewing machine up and running (The Featherweight Shop is a great resource for those who own Featherweights)

Advice for nesting seams

What a magazine editor does

Sewing with a scant 1/4" seam

Choosing backing fabric (check out Episode 547 of the podcast)

Sewing border fabrics together

Thank You