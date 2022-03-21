Episode 550: Ask Us Anything
Ask Us Anything
It's a very special episode. It's our 550th podcast episode!! We can't believe it. After more than 12 years, we've hit this momentous number. And to celebrate, we asked our listeners to submit quilting questions for us to answer. On this episode, we answer questions related to the following topics:
- Picking fabric that looks good together (tips here)
- How to fix blocks that aren't the right size (tips here)
- Cutting binding with a pinking blade
- Organizing quilt pieces and blocks
- Finding time to quilt (check out the book Find Your Unicorn Space)
- Tips for sewing small blocks and quilts (tips here)
- Getting a vintage sewing machine up and running (The Featherweight Shop is a great resource for those who own Featherweights)
- Advice for nesting seams
- What a magazine editor does
- Sewing with a scant 1/4" seam
- Choosing backing fabric (check out Episode 547 of the podcast)
- Sewing border fabrics together
Thank You
We'd like to thank the countless people who have been involved in this podcast over the years – so many amazing guests, hosts, sponsors, and staff members have worked incredibly hard to make this podcast happen each week. And of course, thank you to all our listeners – your support means everything to us, and we're so grateful you listen in each week.