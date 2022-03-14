Episode 549: Intro to Hand Quilting

Learn the basics of hand quilting, so you can try adding this beautiful finishing technique to your projects. We also share how to write on fabric, the sewing products we're loving, and how perfectionism is keeping you from finishing your projects.

Intro to Hand Quilting

No matter how much technology moves forward and no matter how many fancy tools hit the market, there's always a feeling among quilters of returning to basics, returning to simpler times, and returning to a handmade look in our projects. And hand quilting is a technique that long-time quilters will remember and that newer quilters are seeing in their Instagram feeds as a fresh and trendy way to embellish your quilts. Lindsay shares the basic tools needed to get started hand-quilting your projects, as well as ideas for marking designs on your quilt top.

Sewing Toolbox

Lindsay shares how to use a Micron pen to write on fabric to make quilt labels.

What We're Loving

We share the products our staff is obsessed with, including:

UFO Challenge

Lindsay shares how the feeling of perfectionism may be keeping us from finishing older projects.

What's On My Work Space