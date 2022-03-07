Episode 548: How to Work with Bias Edges
How to Work with Bias Edges
Bias edges are any edges of a piece of fabric cut at an angle of 45-degrees to the selvage. And because of how the fabric is woven, bias edges are much more prone to stretching and distorting, which can cause problems if you're not careful working with them. Lindsay shares 5 tips for cutting, sewing, and pressing shapes with bias edges for the best results.
Want to try bias edges? Join our quilt-along to experiment with triangles.
Reader Tips
Lindsay shapes a variety of listener emails she received, including tips and product suggestions. Here are the products mentioned in the episode:
- XL Stripology Ruler
- Fons and Porter Design Wall
- Quilted Heartz Binding Eaze
- Our listener Melanie's outdoor quilt patterns!
Quilting Changes Everything
Alison shares the story of The Busy Needles Quilt Guild in Georgia. There are between 30 and 40 members of the guild that have a variety of talents – from quilting to knitting to crochet. Their mission is to use their creative talents to put smiles on people's faces.
Back to Basics
Lindsay shares details on how to get that crinkle look in your quilts, including choosing the right fabrics and batting, how to machine-quilt it, and how to wash the quilt.
What's Trending on Instagram
Jody shares a trend on Instagram, which is the use of monochromatic creamy white and beige as the only colors used to make a quilt. It's a departure from the rainbow of color that we have seen the last few years.