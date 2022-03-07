Episode 548: How to Work with Bias Edges

We share 5 tips for cutting, sewing, and pressing shapes with bias edges for the best results. We also share listener emails, highlight a Georgia quilt guild doing great work for their community, give tips on getting the crinkle look in your quilts, and showcase a monochromatic quilting trend.

How to Work with Bias Edges

Bias edges are any edges of a piece of fabric cut at an angle of 45-degrees to the selvage. And because of how the fabric is woven, bias edges are much more prone to stretching and distorting, which can cause problems if you're not careful working with them. Lindsay shares 5 tips for cutting, sewing, and pressing shapes with bias edges for the best results.

Reader Tips

Lindsay shapes a variety of listener emails she received, including tips and product suggestions. Here are the products mentioned in the episode:

Quilting Changes Everything

Alison shares the story of The Busy Needles Quilt Guild in Georgia. There are between 30 and 40 members of the guild that have a variety of talents – from quilting to knitting to crochet. Their mission is to use their creative talents to put smiles on people's faces.

Back to Basics

Lindsay shares details on how to get that crinkle look in your quilts, including choosing the right fabrics and batting, how to machine-quilt it, and how to wash the quilt.

What's Trending on Instagram