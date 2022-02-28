Episode 547: Tips for Better Quilt Backings

We share the basics of assembling your backing, choosing fabrics, and personalizing it, so you love the back of your quilt as much as you love the front. We also chat with Kim Smith Soper, the founder of FeelGood Fibers.

Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.

Email us at APQPodcast@meredith.com

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here to take advantage!

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Tips for Better Quilt Backings

The fronts of quilts get all the attention, but quilt backings are also an important part of a quilt, and they deserve some love, too! Lindsay shares tips for choosing backing fabric, the best way to piece the backing, and creative ideas to jazz up your quilt back.

Kim Smith Soper

Getting Sewcial

Elizabeth chats with Kim Smith Soper from FeelGood Fibers. FeelGood Fibers is a website marketplace to shop and sell secondhand fabrics (such as those from a destash in your sewing room). As part of Kim's larger mission to empower sewists to be intentional about their fabric purchases, Kim's blog Good Vibes is full of inspiring interviews, motivating articles, and tips on how to organize, destash, and make mindful secondhand purchases. Kim also offers decluttering coaching services for those who need extra help getting their sewing rooms under control.