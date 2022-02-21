Episode 546: Quilting Products That Changed Our Lives

Our staff shares a variety of products they can't imagine living without. We also share tips for working with precuts. And we chat with Donna Redman of Stitches 'N Tyme quilt shop.

Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.

Email us at APQPodcast@meredith.com

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here to take advantage!

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Quilting Products That Changed Our Lives

We asked our staff to share the quilting product that changed their life. From rotary cutters to irons to quilting planners, they share a variety of products they can't imagine living without.

Back to Basics

Lindsay shares tips for working with precut fabrics, including how to work with pinked edges, tips for pressing fabrics, and an easy way to eliminate lint from your precuts.

Quilting Mistake I Made

Joanna shares how late-night sewing caused problems with a quick project.

Love Your Local Quilt Shop

Doris chats with Donna Redman, the co-owner of Stitches 'N Tyme quilt store in Oakfield, Wisconsin. Following an F5 tornado that leveled their home in 1996, Donna and her husband realized that life is too short and opened a quilt shop to fulfill Donna's dream. Stitches 'N Tyme participates in many activities to help their community, including their #StrongerTogether program where the staff and quilt store's customers collaborate with Oakfield middle school students through their Kindness Day program to raise funds for needy families.