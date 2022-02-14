Episode 545: The 5 Love Languages of Quilting

To celebrate Valentine's Day, we share ideas for using your quilting skills to give love to others. We also give a tip for using a timer to finish projects faster and chat about products we're loving right now.

The 5 Love Languages of Quilting

To celebrate Valentine's Day, Lindsay shares about the book The 5 Love Languages by Gary Chapman, and how you can use your quilting skills to give love to others in their specific love language (acts of service, receiving gifts, words of affirmation, quality time, and physical touch).

UFO Challenge

Lindsay shares how timing any tedious tasks in your sewing room can help you accomplish the job faster and more efficiently.

Quilt-Along

Explore the possibilities of a two-block quilt with our Twice the Fun quilt-along, designed by Charisma Horton. The quilt-along starts February 21, and the pattern includes five size options and a color planning guide!

What's On Your Work Space

Alison shares a freeing and creative project she's working on to bring the fun back to her sewing room.

What We're Loving