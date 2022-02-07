Episode 544: How to Clean and Care for Supplies
How to Clean and Care for Supplies
Lindsay shares tips for cleaning, storing, and caring for:
- Rotary cutters and scissors
- Cutting mats and acrylic rulers
- Irons and ironing board covers
- Sewing Machines
- Your sewing space
Getting Sewcial
Lindsay chats with Charisma Horton of Charisma's Corner. Charisma is a talented pattern designer and quilter, who in her 4+ years of her quilting business, has published more than 300 patterns. (She suggests our listeners check out Live Boldly, which is one of her more popular designs.) Charisma's skilled use of solid fabrics inspires quilters to have fun with their color choices while sewing. Charisma is a self-labeled multitasker and you can tell she has a million great ideas swirling around in her head. Her website includes a vast array of interests including patterns, tutorials, fabric kits, longarm services, and even embroidery patterns. She's also the designer of the 2022 American Patchwork & Quilting Quilt-Along.