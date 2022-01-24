We share how to identify those projects you no longer want and what you can do with them if you decide to let them go. We also share makers we love following on Instagram, stories of quilters helping those experiencing homelessness, and details about our next sew-along!

Episode 542: When to Let Go of a Project

Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.

Email us at APQPodcast@meredith.com

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here to take advantage!

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

When to Let Go of a Project

Lindsay shares her thoughts on purging unfinished objects and finished quilts that aren't bringing her joy anymore, and offers a few solutions for what to do with projects you're ready to let go of. Here are a few questions to ask yourself when making these decisions:

Do you still love it?

Do you want to put in the time and money to finish it?

Will it bring joy to your day to work on it, gift it, or display it in your home?

Do you have the space to store it? Or would you rather that space be used for a new project?

Does the occasion still exist for this quilt? For example, if it is a baby quilt, but the baby is now in high school, is there still a need?

Now Trending on Instagram

Jody shares three people she follows on Instagram who inspire her with their use of color and design. They are:

Susan Ache (yardgrl60)

Clara Nartey (claranartey)

Taryn Faulkner (reproquiltlover)

What's On My Work Space

Lindsay shares about a new Valentine's Day quilt she started -- the Patchwork Hearts quilt by Emily Dennis. See the pattern here.

Quilting Changes Everything

Alison shares two stories of quilters making a difference in their communities.

David Lyles from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, is a lifelong quilter. After experiencing homelessness for 18 months, he found a way to give back to those who need it. He started the Quilting Made Easy sewing circle, where he teaches those in the community to quilt and then they donate the quilts to those experiencing homelessness in the area. During the pandemic, David started 200 quilts and started a GoFundMe page to buy a longarm so he could finish them faster.

Elementary students at Templeton Hills Adventist School in California sewed hats for the homeless to help them keep warm during winter months. They met their goal of making 100 hats from cozy fleece fabric to donate to the residents at the 40 Prado Homeless Shelter in San Luis Obisbo.

Make a Display Sew Along