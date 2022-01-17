Episode 541: Dream Big in 2022, Set Quilty Goals

Elizabeth chats with Rose Parr, a quilter with professional certifications in Holistic Nutrition, Ergonomics, Personal Training, Home Economics, and more. She has been sewing for over 40 years and saw a need for education around heathy sewing habits. She lectures and leads workshops on a variety of topics, including setting up an ergonomic space, stretches for makers, therapeutic sewing practices, and more. Her book Sew Healthy & Happy compiles her best tips into a visual and easy-to-understand guide. And she posts a variety of inspiration and information on her blog, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Rose believe your most important tool in your sewing room is your body, and wants to inspire everyone to take care of it.