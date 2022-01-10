Episode 540: Make the Most of Closet Storage

Looking for more space for your sewing supplies and projects? We share ideas for making the most of your closet storage. We also share tips for achieving a square up quilt and for saving money in your sewing room, as well as storage products we love.

Make the Most of Closet Storage

Many quilters rely on closets to provide extra storage space or to help hide the clutter in shared spaces. Lindsay shares tips for making the most of a closet, including:

Creative uses for hangers and shoe organizers

Shelving and bookcase storage solutions

Using wall and door space

Ask Us Anything

We answer this question from Diane Suarez. She says: "I'm a new quilter and I just made three small quilts for my great-granddaughters. I cut everything carefully and used a 1/4" sewing machine foot, but the quilts weren't square when I finished. How do I make sure my quilt is square?"

Quilting Mistakes I Made This Month

Alison shares her experience with not trimming threads on her quilt backs before quilting -- and what you can do about it when dark threads show through the top.

Sew Thrifty

Joanna shares Part 2 of her list of ways you can be sew thrifty around the house using items and leftovers from your sewing room. (Listen to Part 1 on episode 538 of the podcast). Her ideas include repurposing fabric scraps, creative uses for pins, and ideas for using gardening tools in your sewing space.

What We're Loving