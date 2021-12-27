Episode 538: Apps to Use for Quilting

Learn how to use apps on your phone or computer to enhance your sewing life. We also share how to save money in your home with sewing supplies, creative ways to label quilts, and how to store wool projects.

Apps to Use for Quilting

Lindsay shares about different apps on your phone or computer that can be used in your sewing room. They include:

Entertainment (Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Pandora, Audible, Libby, Overdrive

Social Media (Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube)

Camera

Color (Pantone Studio, Color Inspiration Tool, and Color Viewfinder)

Math (Calculator, Robert Kaufman Quilting Calculator)

Tracking (Notes, Quiltful)

Productivity (Timer)

Mistakes I Made This Month

Lindsay chats about how not taking notes about changes on a project led to a harder time finishing a gift.

Sew Thrifty

Joanna shares clever ways to use sewing items around your house to save money, including repurposing fabric scraps, sewing eco-friendly projects, and using cardboard or empty spools for organizing.

Reader Tips

In Episode 534 of the podcast, we chatted about the importance of documenting your quilts and labeling them. We got a lot of great feedback about that episode and one listener emailed in with a few of her own ideas for labeling her quilts. Deb Patterson from Minnetonka, Minnesota shares how she prints a photo on the label for memory quilts, and also how she uses machine alphabet stitches to add her name and date to the binding.

Ask Us Anything