Episode 537: Have Yourself a Quilty Little Christmas

Our staff shares special handmade holiday traditions. We also chat with Sherri Falls!

Have Yourself a Quilty Little Christmas

Our staff shares holiday traditions, handmade gift ideas, and their favorite quilted Christmas decor. Share your own on Instagram using the hashtag #APQPodcast.

Getting Sewcial

Elizabeth chats with Sherri Falls of This & That Pattern Company. Sherri is a prolific sewer, pattern designer, and author. Sherri shares how she got her start quilting and how the seasons of Minnesota inspire her designs. She also shares her love of precuts (she prefers 5" squares), how she incorporates embroidery into her quilted projects, and more about her bag designs.

Follow Sherri on Instagram and Facebook.