Episode 536: 12 Days of Christmas Sewing

We came up with the idea of doing "12 Days of Christmas Sewing" to make the most of the frantic holiday season. We give ideas for pairing sewing time with a festive Christmas activity. We also share stories of quilters making a difference in the community, details of a closet reorganization, what a staff member is working on, and quilty items for your wish list!

Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.

Email us at APQPodcast@meredith.com

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here to take advantage!

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

12 Days of Christmas Sewing

'Tis the season for frantically decorating, shopping, baking, wrapping presents, and sewing last-minute gifts. We know that sewing is a stress-reliever, so we need sewing more than ever when things get busy. So Lindsay came up with the idea of doing a "12 Days of Christmas Sewing" activity to make the most of the last few weeks of the holiday season. She shares her personal sewing activities that she pairs with a fun Christmas activity to inspire you to take some "me" time to make your season merry and bright.

Quilting Changes Everything

Alison shares two stories of quilters making a difference in their communities. The first comes from Lincolnton, North Carolina where members of the Piecemakers Quilt Guild make and donate quilts to the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center and Hesed House for Hope. The second story comes from Park City, Utah where Savannah Tary (a sophomore in high school) is sewing medical play dolls that she donates to Primary Children's Hospital.

Get Organized

Alison shares details of her recent reorganization of her closet organization in her sewing room. Alison has a shared room, so makes the most of her storage space using the closet and some creative organization methods.

What's On My Work Space

Jody has a stash of embroidered table scarves, pillowcases, and hankies that she has picked up at flea markets, garage sales, and estate sales. Some of them are stained or have holes. She recently took an online class called Create Your Own Vintage Pincushion by Kelly Cline, which shows you how to take those linens and turn them into one-of-a-kind pinkeeps.

What We're Loving