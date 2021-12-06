Episode 535: Finish Quilts Fast

Beat the clock with these ideas for finishing your projects quickly. We also chat about conquering works in progress, share a holiday color trend and info on thimbles, and give tips for how to build your fabric stash.

Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.

Email us at APQPodcast@meredith.com

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here to take advantage!

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Finish Quilts Fast

We're in the final countdown for making Christmas quilts and holiday gifts. If you're crunched for time and need to finish projects fast, Lindsay has some tips to share, including those for:

Basting

Machine-quilting

Binding

Time management

Choosing patterns

UFO Challenge

Inspired by a quote in the book Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman, Lindsay shares tips for approaching your works in progress in a new way.

Trending on IG

Jody shares the holiday colors trends she's seeing on Instagram, which include more modern color palettes, farmhouse-inspired colors, and Scandinavian two-color palettes.

Sewing Toolbox

Thimbles protect your fingers and help you sew more efficiently as you push the needle through the fabric when hand-sewing or hand-quilting. We chat about five common types of thimbles: classic, silicone, coin, adjustable metal ring, and adhesive moleskin dots.

Ask Us Anything