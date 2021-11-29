Episode 534: How to Document Your Creations

Record your quilt's history and story for future generations. Also, hear listener sewing hacks, tips to save money in your sewing room, and the products on our holiday wish lists!

Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.

How to Document Your Creations

Lindsay shares how to document your quilts, so that their basic information, their stories, and their connections with others are remembered and shared through generations. She gives details on:

Adding a quilt label to your projects

Creating a scrapbook (physical or digital) to record your quilts

Using project trackers as a form of scrapbook

How to build conversations around your quilts with the ones you love

Reader Tips

Lindsay then shares a collection of listener-submitted tips, including storage tips, what to do with batting scraps, machine-quilting tips, and more.

Sew Thrifty

We looking at how to be sew thrifty with what you already have! As much fun as new things can be, there is an intrinsic thrill in using every last bit of your fabric, notions, and other supplies—and you help cut down on waste! Joanna breaks down some of the ways in which you can use things you already have around your sewing space.

