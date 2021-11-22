Episode 533: Sew Thankful

We share what we're thankful for! Plus, we chat with Jenny Doan from Missouri Star Quilt Company.

Sew Thankful

This week is Thanksgiving in the United States, so we have gratitude on the brain. If you follow us on social media, you've probably seen our daily posts the last two weeks asking everyone to share what they're thankful for in different categories: everything from handmade gifts you've received to tools you can't live without to your quilting community. It's been so uplifting to reflect on the good things in our lives. On this show, our staff share the quilty things they're thankful for.

Getting Sewcial

Jenny Doan

Jody Sanders chats with Jenny Doan, the founder of Missouri Star Quilt Company, a well-known YouTube personality and quilter, and now author. Her new memoir How to Stitch an American Dream: A Story of Family, Faith & the Power of Giving, Jenny shares the behind-the-scenes story of the Missouri Star Quilt Company and her remarkable journey to overcome hardship, claim the abundance of family, and ignite the power of giving—all while revitalizing a small town along the way. In her chat with us, she shares about the process of writing the book, a few of her favorite stories from the book, her connection with 4-H, and the joys of running a business with her family.

