Episode 532: What to Do with Orphan Blocks

Learn how to use leftover blocks in your projects! Plus, we chat with Ashli Montgomery from Quilt 2 End ALZ.

What to Do with Orphan Blocks

For anyone who may have not heard the term "orphan block" before, it's a leftover block that never made it into a project. Many quilters make test blocks to try their fabric choices or instructions before they dive into making a quilt. But what do you do with these leftover blocks? We have some great suggestions to share in this episode.

Getting Sewcial

Ashli Montgomery

Elizabeth chats with Ashli Montgomery, the founder and CEO of the non-profit Quilt to End ALZ. Started by Ashli in January of 2019 with the support of her family, Quilt 2 End ALZ connects her love of quilting with a cause close to her heart. Ashli shares how she got her start quilting and how she saw her hobby as an opportunity to help in the fight to end Alzheimer's. Their mission is to raise awareness and funds to eradicate the disease, as well as give opportunities for quilters to get involved, get engaged, and feel supported. Their online shop sells patterns, fabric, and products, and 80% of their proceeds are donated to help end Alzheimer's. Ashli also shares some fun upcoming events, including a 2022 Block of the Month and The Longest Day quilting retreat.