Episode 531: Your Best Sewing Hacks

We share our listeners' best quilting tips and tricks! And we chat with Kirsta Meadows, the owner of All About Quilting in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Your Best Sewing Hacks

Quilters always have the greatest tricks for making parts of the quilting process easier, faster, or more efficient. We share listener-submitted tips, including those for piecing, quilting, handwork, basting, storage, and more.

Behind-the-Scenes

Kick off the start of the holiday season by joining us for Sew Thankful, a two-week celebration of things we're grateful for in our quilting lives. Then, join our holiday sew-along to make a Christmas table runner.

Quilting Mistake I Made

Doris shares a relatable story of sewing triangle-squares with the wrong sides together (blame a good audiobook!). She gives a tip for transferring pieces from your cutting table to your sewing table to avoid this problem.

All About Quilting

Love Your Local Quilt Shop

Doris chats with Kirsta Meadows, the store owner of All About Quilting in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Kirsta has been sewing for more than 35 years (she started hand-piecing and hand-quilting her quilts) and has owned the store since 2003. She has a military family and lives in a city that is the home to a large military base. She speaks passionately about her strong ties to community, as well as her support of Quilts of Valor and Wreaths Across America. Her store also facilitates the making of pillowcases and quilts to donate to local charities, including One Place and those affected by hurricanes.