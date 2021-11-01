Episode 530: Find Your Signature Color Palette

On this episode, we're sharing how to find your signature color palette and put it to good use in your sewing room! We also share some sampler quilts and wish list products we love, give details about our Random Acts of "Quiltiness" Day, and chat about the Quilts for Care Leavers organization.

Find Your Signature Color Palette

Each of us develops a unique sense of color, design, and style that we bring into our lives -- not just in the quilts we make, but in our wardrobe and our home. It becomes a part of our identity and helps cultivate a more fulfilling quilting life. Lindsay shares some reasons you may want to develop a signature color palette, and also how to find yours!

What's Trending on IG

Jody shares a trend she's seeing on Instagram -- samples quilts. While sampler quilts have long been popular, they continue to be a fun way for quilters to form community, learn from each other, and experiment with new blocks and techniques. Jody specifically points out a few samplers she's loving, including the six-week quilt along that coincides with the exhibit "Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories" at The Museum of Fine Arts Boston, and the 12-block American Patchwork & Quilting sampler quilt.

Random Acts of "Quiltiness" Day

These past few years, especially since the start of the pandemic, our staff has been thinking a lot about how to lift other people's spirits. So, we came up with the idea of declaring a Random Acts of "Quiltiness Day" to inspire quilters around the world to use their sewing talents to spread a little kindness and cheer to others. We hope you join us on November 6.

Quilting Changes Everything

Alison shares a story about a pair of friends in Northern Ireland (Lynne Rowntree and Nicola Dorrian-Clark) who founded the Northern Ireland branch of Quilts for Care Leavers, an organization that gives "quilted hugs" to individuals who have just left foster care or children's homes.

