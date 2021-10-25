Episode 529: Fussy-Cutting Tips

Fussy-cutting refers to the process of selectively cutting pieces from fabric to highlight a certain design or motif. Fussy-cutting is a fun thing to do to showcase novelty prints, stripes, and other gorgeous prints in your quilt. Lindsay shares tips for add fussy-cut fabric to your quilt, including choosing fabrics, making your own cutting template, sewing them into a quilt, and working with panel prints.

Elizabeth chats with Riane Menadi Morrison of Riane Elise. Riane learned to quilt from her grandmother, who convinced her to finish her first quilt by hand. This inspired in Riane a love of hand-quilting that she enjoys teaching others and showcasing in her quilts. Her newest book, Quilting by Hand, is a great resource for anyone wanting to learn Riane's technique (she shares a few tips with us in the episode. Riane shares her design process and where she draws inspiration for her modern and minimalist quilts, and she also gives a sneak peek at her sewing space (and the IKEA hacks she furnished it with). Riane also sells quilt patterns and runs an online store called Material Goods, where she sells beautiful and quality products that she personally uses and loves (her current favorites are these shears and this chalk marking pencil.)