Episode 528: What We're Obsessed With Now

Doris chats with Rose Ann Cook, the owner of Quilter's Emporium in Stafford, Texas. Rose Ann shares her journey into the quilting world, including how she bought a quilt store in 2004 and later went on to be featured in Quilt Sampler magazine in 2010. Quilter's Emporium has it all -- over 3,500 bolts of fabrics, an impressive notions wall, a great selection of patterns (Rose Ann also has her own fat quarter-friendly pattern company called Sisters Patterns), quilt kits, and is an authorized dealer of Janome sewing machines, AccuQuilt products, and Koala sewing furniture. They also host classes and annual quilting cruises. Rose Ann has a big impact on her community, running a collection of Holiday Gift Bags for Seniors, as well as hosting potluck dinners for customers that have lost their spouses. She's also known for her work with rescue dogs -- you may even know her famous shop dog Joey, who was the store's mascot and had a fabric line designed after him through Benartex.