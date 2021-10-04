Episode 526: Make Binding Easier

We're share tips and tricks for making binding easier, so you can enjoy your finished quilt faster! We also chat with Mary Blythe, a designer known for her wool applique designs, love of antiques, and expertise of heirloom crafts.

Make Binding Easier

Lindsay shares tips and tricks for making binding easier, so you can enjoy your finished quilt faster! She includes tips for preparing binding, sewing it to your quilt, and finishing it. She also shares some products to help make it easier (see the list below). Need help with binding? Check out how to bind either by machine or hand here.

Recommended products:

Getting Sewcial

Mary Blythe

Mary Blythe has an appreciation for antiques and history, so has always been attracted to what she considers heirloom crafts like rug hooking and penny rugs. This led to a deep love of wool and handwork. In 2006, she opened The Woolen Needle, a quilt and wool shop in Williamsburg, Iowa. While there, she designed more than twenty-five patterns and dyed the yarn and wool for the shop. Since selling the shop in 2011, she has been designing patterns for her pattern company Blythe Girl Designs, and teaching her technique to others. In the podcast, she shares about her design process, what she loves about working with wool, some of her favorite products, and how she incorporates antiques in her sewing room and decor.

Read more about Mary in the October 2021 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting.