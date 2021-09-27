Episode 525: Top Tips for Flying Geese

We're sharing ways to make Flying Geese more effectively and quickly. We also share tips for sewing long strips together, listener-submitted sewing hacks, how to save money on your next visit to the fabric store, and a mistake one of our editors made.

Top Tips for Flying Geese

Flying Geese are basic units for quilters. Some people love making them! And some quilters think they're a necessary evil. No matter which camp you fall in, you probably will make many of them over your lifetime, so you might as well learn all the tricks so you can sew them more effectively and quicker. Learn tricks here + get a free pattern using Flying Geese.

Back to Basics

Lindsay shares tips for sewing long strips together like for strip-piecing or making Jelly Roll-friendly patterns. Sometimes when sewing long strips together, the pieces start to bow or curve at one end.

Reader Tips

Lindsay then shares a collection of listener-submitted tips, including one about outdoor quilts, using quilt photos in cards, and a creative use for a panel print.

Sew Thrifty

We're coming to the time of year when we get bombarded with Black Friday ads, promotions, sales, and more! It can be overwhelming, and sometimes when you get caught up in the excitement, you can overbuy. But, with a little bit of planning, all those sales can save you a bundle -- Joanna shares how.

Quilting Mistake I Made This Month