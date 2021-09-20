Episode 524: How Do Quilters Vacation?

Our staff is soaking up a few memories from our summer vacations by sharing things that we as quilters do while we travel! We also chat with modern quilter, designer, and teacher Carole Lyles Shaw.

How Do Quilters Vacation?

Quilters infuse every aspect of their lives with quilting -- including their vacations. Our staff shares some quilty memories from their recent travels. From bringing handwork in the car or on a plane to visiting local quilt shops to making vacation quilts or even photographing quilts in beautiful locations, there are a lot of ways to keep your hobby close at hand and close at heart, no matter how far away you travel from your sewing room.

Carole Lyles Shaw

Elizabeth chats with Carole Lyles Shaw, a modern quilter, pattern designer, and teacher. Carole is a self-taught quilter who started making traditional quilts, before moving into the art quilt and then modern quilt space. (She credits The African American Quilters of Baltimore for teaching her the fundamentals of quilting and providing her first quilting home.) Carole shares snippets of her knowledge from 30+ years of quilting and 20+ years of teaching, including her quilting journey, how she found her quilting community, and how she pivoted her business when the pandemic started. Carole has a variety of live workshops and on-demand classes available on her website. Carole also shares the trends she sees in the modern quilt world, tips for making improv quilts, how she organizes her sewing space, and her thoughts on using your fabric stash in a thoughtful and sustainable way.