Episode 522: Start a Self-Care Sewing Ritual

Our staff shares a few ways that they use sewing as a way to care for themselves when things get stressful or busy. We also share sewing products we're loving right now and tips for using panels in your projects. Then we announce the featured shops in the newest issue of Quilt Sampler magazine, and chat with Kalli Champagne from AllBrands.com.

Start a Self-Care Sewing Ritual

Many creative people use sewing and stitching to relax and quiet the mind. A recent study reported that those who worked with their hands on a hobby have a wide range of perceived psychological benefits from their craft: reduction in stress, a sense of accomplishment, connection to tradition, increased happiness, and more. And that's why sewing can be the perfect form of self-care. Lindsay shares a few ways that she and her co-workers use sewing as a way to treat themselves when things get stressful.

Sweet, Quilty Home

We are so excited to share all these tips about starting a self-care sewing ritual, because this week's Sweet, Quilty Home challenge is to do just that! This challenge lasts for 10 weeks (July 5-September 12). This program focuses on creating your best home -- a beautiful place to relax and be creative. Each week, we issue a challenge: one small step you can take throughout the week to brighten your home and set your space up for sewing success.

What We're Loving

Lindsay shares products our staff and listeners are loving right now! They are:

Ask Us Anything

We answer this question from listener Chrissy T. Brown: "My fat quarter bundle came with a panel, but I'm not sure how best to use it. Any advice?" Lindsay shares creative ideas for using panels in your quilts, on your backing, as quick gifts, and more.

Quilt Sampler

The Fall/Winter 2021 issue of Quilt Sampler magazine is on newsstands now! Congrats to the featured shops! See the featured shops, exclusive projects, and links to the shops' websites here.

Love Your Local Quilt Shop

AllBrands Quote

Doris chats with Kalli Champagne of AllBrands, a family-owned business that began in 1976. Back in 1995, AllBrands took their business online, becoming the first sewing and vacuum business on the Internet. They now have six store locations throughout Louisiana and Texas (their headquarters is in Baton Rouge) that sell fabric, sewing machines, notions, and more. AllBrands prides itself on giving back to their local communities, as well a the larger sewing community. They've donated supplies and machines to the local 4-H charter and theater groups, supported Fashion Week New Orleans and Hemline@LSU, have donated machines to Haiti after the 2010 earthquake, and much more. During the pandemic, they even started doing popular weekly live videos on their Facebook page and YouTube to showcase sewing projects, how-to classes, and special guests.