Episode 521: Repurpose Scraps as Decor

Hear creative ways to use scraps in small projects and no-sew decor. Plus, we chat with Carla Hall!

Repurpose Scraps as Decor

Quilters love scraps! And while it's nice to save scraps for a larger scrappy quilt, sometimes it's just as fun to use them in quick projects to use around your home. Lindsay chats about creative ways to use scraps in smaller projects, home decor, and even some holiday gift ideas, including:

Fast decor like mug rugs, pincushions, and pillows

Gift items like appliquéd tea towels and scented sachets

No-sew ideas like wrapping vases with fabric strips or wrapping packages

Creative ways to use scraps to remember past quilts

Sweet, Quilty Home

We are so excited to share all these tips about repurposing scraps, because this week's Sweet, Quilty Home challenge is to do just that! This challenge lasts for 10 weeks (July 5-September 12). This program focuses on creating your best home -- a beautiful place to relax and be creative. Each week, we issue a challenge: one small step you can take throughout the week to brighten your home and set your space up for sewing success.

Getting Sewcial

Jody chats with Carla Hall, who you know from Bravo's Top Chef and Top Chef: All Stars, as co-host of ABC's The Chew, as judge and host on Food Network, and as a cookbook author. Jody and Carla met a few years ago at an event and hit it off right away, sharing their love of creativity and their connection with 4-H. Carla is a current board of trustees member of 4-H, and was previously a member from 3rd-5th grades, presenting her cartoons at the fair. She has since expanded her crafting skills into beading, macrame, making intricate friendship bracelets, papier-mâché, intentional mending, and paper crafting.

Carla was inspired by the quilt on the cover of the August 2021 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting (a one-patch vintage quilt from Jody's collection). The quilt is made with English paper piecing, and Carla scaled down the paper template and used it to cut pieces from gorgeous decorative paper and pasted it to a 12x12" canvas board as a piece of art. In July 2021, Carla and Jody did a Pinterest Live class together showing this technique.

Carla has a picture book coming out in November of 2021 called Carla and the Christmas Cornbread (buy it here).