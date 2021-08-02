Episode 517: Get Creative With Storage

Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.

Email us at APQPodcast@meredith.com

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here to take advantage!

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Get Creative With Storage

They say necessity is the mother of invention, and we know for sewing room storage, this is true. Quilters are always on the lookout for new and effective ways to store their tools. We have a lot of supplies to make the beautiful quilts that we do, but that also means we have to find ways to store all these items. Lindsay shares a few out-of-the-box and budget-friendly storage ideas.

Sweet, Quilty Home: Week 5

We are so excited to share all these tips about getting creative with storage, because this week's Sweet, Quilty Home challenge is to do just that! This challenge lasts for 10 weeks (July 5-September 12). This program focuses on creating your best home -- a beautiful place to relax and be creative. Each week, we issue a challenge: one small step you can take throughout the week to brighten your home and set your space up for sewing success.

Getting Sewcial

Elizabeth chats with Julie Letvin of Me & My Stitches. Julie started her jewelry design business in 2009, making paper pieced blocks all under 2". Since then, she has expanded her production of notions to include pendants, pins, earrings, scissor fobs, and needle minders. (Her most popular designs are the scrappy Pineapple, scrappy Log Cabin, and anything patriotic.) She also sells (with the help of her husband) fashionable ruler boxes and other notions. Julie's first fabric collection called Homestead Harvest is inspired by her family farm in Iowa and her love of Civil War reproduction fabrics, and her second line with Robert Kaufman Fabrics is in the works. Julie is keeping her days busy designing new quilt patterns, managing subscription boxes, and making jewelry.

Julie is also featured in the August 2021 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting, so pick it up to read more from him and see some yummy photos of her work.